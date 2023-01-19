New statewide anti-human trafficking task force to help get offenders behind bars

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a new statewide anti-human trafficking task force.

Kaul says it will combine law enforcement with victim service providers. The aim is to ensure victims get the help they need and get offenders behind bars.

"It provides services to survivors that otherwise might not be available by allowing law enforcement to ensure that they're in contact with victim services professionals," Kaul said. "It's also important for law enforcement in proactive investigations because being connected with victim services can help empower survivors."

The task force will combine local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners.

“A coordinated strategy is needed to actively engage with the community to develop trust, build relationships, support survivor identification, and incorporate feedback from survivors to improve Wisconsin’s response to this crime,” said Project Respect Executive Director Jan Miyasaki.

The Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force is funded by a multi-year grant from the United States Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip