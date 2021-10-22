Watch
New state bill would permit use of red light cameras to reduce reckless driving

Associated Press
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 12:51:15-04

MILWAUKEE — A new piece of Wisconsin legislation called the 'Safe Roads Save Lives Act' would allow the used of automated speed enforcement systems (ASES) to help identify speeding drivers and allow traffic control cameras. These are also known as red light cameras.

Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) introduced the bill on Friday afternoon. If passed, it would created a five year pilot program in Milwaukee to help reduce reckless driving.
Thirty-eight deadly wrecks have been recorded in the city so far this year, according to the city's reckless driving task force.

Milwaukee police launched a traffic safety unit in February specifically targeting reckless drivers. Since its inception, 14,000 citations have been issued. In a statement, MPD says they encourage the community to "discuss the dangers of reckless driving with their peers, acquaintances, and youth to discourage them from engaging in this type of activity."

