New short film 'Direct Positive' focuses on women leaders in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A documentary featuring women leaders and executives from Milwaukee is gaining attention around the country.

'Direct Positive' features more than a dozen local women who have made it to the top of their fields. They share the stories of how they got there and how far things still need to go.

The project started as a "brand re-fresh" for Tempo Milwaukee, according to Jen Dirks, the organization's president and CEO.

The women featured in the documentary are members of Tempo, an organization of women leaders in the Milwaukee area. They soon realized they had something special while working with the advertising agency, Bader Rutter.

The photoshoot featured "tintype" photography, using a camera from 1902. The result was a 30-minute documentary that has been shown now at numerous film festivals including Milwaukee, San Francisco, and then this weekend at the 'International Social Change Film Festival' in Chicago, where it was nominated for "Best Women’s Rights Film.” It was also named "Best Documentary 2022" at the 'FEEDBACK Female Film Festival' in August.

You can learn more about the project in an interview on TMJ4 News in the above video. The interview is with Sarah Kmet-Hunt, executive creative director at Bader Rutter, and Jen Dirks, the president and CEO of Tempo Milwaukee.

Visit DirectPositiveFilm.com for more information about the film or to set up your own screening of Direct Positive.

