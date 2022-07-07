New safety measures in place for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA — New safety tools will protect the Waukesha community when they come together in November for the first Christmas parade since last year's tragedy when a driver killed six people and hurt dozens of others.

There are a couple of things in place. The first is a new route that all parades will follow which starts and ends in Cutler Park.

The city says it was created with the help of the police department and it allows for a set, closed perimeter around the path that all parades will follow.

Parade-goers will also see modular vehicle barriers which are designed to help protect crowds from traffic.

The barriers were in action during the Memorial Day parade and they were also used during this year's July 4th parade.

Business owners that we've talked to in this downtown area say they are supportive of the new safety measures. They also hope it makes people feel safe when they come to enjoy parades and celebrate with their friends and neighbors.

There will also be a tent set up here in Cutler Park on the day of the Christmas parade to provide support and resources for people here in this community.

For anyone not comfortable heading to the parade, you can tune into TMJ4 News for a live broadcast of the event on November 20, at 4 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip