New nursing program at Carroll University focuses on diversity and inclusion

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The underrepresentation of minority nurses has been a longstanding problem in the medical field. Carroll University is doing something about it.

Dr. Lori Magestro is the Associate Degree Nursing Director and Clinical Assistant Professor at Carroll University.

"Nurses who speak the same language or look the same as our patients have more of an impact on those patients because they understand their culture," said Dr. Magestro.

Its new two-year nursing program is a pipeline created specifically to attract those students and it all happens at the Carroll Nursing Center at the United Community Center in Milwaukee.

"Nursing is very versatile in general, there are a lot of specialties that you can go into. I like the heart, so I'm actually trying to get into CVICU- Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit," said nursing student Ashley Freeman.

A report from the National Advisory Council on Nurse Education and Practice says a diverse nursing workforce is essential for achieving health equity in the U.S., leading to positive effects on patients including improved health outcomes, better understanding, and greater trust.

It also helps alleviate the nursing shortage, made worse by the pandemic and older nurses choosing to retire early.

"It's more than serious. It's critical and almost dire right now," said Dr. Magestro.

As the population ages, nurses are needed now more than ever, especially those who have the knowledge, attitudes, and skills to care for people across different languages and cultures. Illianna Arcelay is a bilingual mother of four and says the two-year program fits right into her lifestyle.

"Four years sounds like a lot, so the two years is what attracted (me) the most, and when I came into it and found that it was super intimate, and the hands-on skills was what I wanted the most," said Arcelay.

Keeping in mind, diversity applies to gender, sexual orientation, language, religious and political beliefs, disability and education.

"So we want to find out the real person who's inside and what is your commitment and what is your desire to be a nurse and we want to help you to be a nurse," said Dr. Magestro.

To find out more about Carroll University's Associate Degree in Nursing visit Carroll University's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip