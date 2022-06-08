New mural coming to new Children's Wisconsin clinic

MILWAUKEE — A new mural is coming to Children's Wisconsin, painted by local artist Mauricio Ramirez.

Ramirez will paint the mural at the entrance of the hospital's new Forest Home Clinic. According to a news release from Children's Wisconsin, the mural will be done in time for the clinic's open house on Tuesday, June 14.

Ramirez recently completed a large, and popular, mural downtown Milwaukee of Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Families and patients at Children's Wisconsin, as well as staff, will help Ramirez with the mural.

“We are delighted that some of our kiddos and their families will work with Mauricio to create a beautiful piece of art. It is a great way to celebrate the opening of the Forest Home Clinic,” said Mike Gutzeit, MD, interim president of Children’s Wisconsin Primary Care and chief medical officer of Children’s Wisconsin. "This clinic is for the neighborhood and it means a lot that it be filled with art they created.”

