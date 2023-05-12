New Marquette University program urges students moving out to donate unwanted items

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is launching a new program this move-out season, urging students to donate unwanted items.

MarKept Move Out will run from May 1 through Sunday, May 14, as students move out of Marquette University residence halls. Any items students don't want, from clothes and decorations to furniture, can be donated to the school.

The goal of the program is to reduce the amount of waste that winds up in landfills. All of the items will be collected in bins and at tables in the residence halls and then re-sold at a drastically reduced price during move-in at the university.

There will be donation tables at four of Marquette's residence halls: Schroeder, Carpenter, Cobeen, and Abbottsford. If you don't reside at one of these halls, they can still put donations into bins that will be at every hall.

What can be donated (must be in good condition without major tears, stains, or smells):



Clothing and shoes

Decorative room items

Small carpets and decorative pillows

Working computer equipment and TVs

School and office supplies

Cleaning and toiletry products and soaps (any amount other than empty)

Laundry supplies (detergent, hampers, etc.)

Kitchenware

Small, working appliances in good condition

Microwaves

Toasters

Mini fridges

Lamps

Books and textbooks

Nonperishable food that is not expired

Items not accepted



Sofas: If in good condition, consider donating, selling or storing over the summer.

Futons and futon frames: If in good condition, consider donating, selling or storing over the summer.

Large carpets: If in good condition, consider donating, selling or storing over the summer.

Aerosols or hazardous materials: Submit a work order.

Nonworking TVs, lamps, phones and computers: Submit a work order for pickup.

Nonperishable food: If past expiration date or within two months, items must be thrown in the trash.

Books in bad condition: Should be recycled.

Mattress pads: Should go in the trash.

Used personal care items: Should go in the trash.

Mattresses: Should go in the trash.

All of the items will be resold at "Iggy's Move-In Market" at the start of the next school year.

This program was proposed by a former Marquette University student back in 2021. That following fall, Marquette Sustainability took on the concept and applied for a grant to launch the pilot program.

