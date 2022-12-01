Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Marquette poll shows tie between DeSantis, Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup

Both candidates had support from 42% of those questioned
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a briefing with first responders and local officials in Miami on the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Fla.
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis
Posted at 5:00 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 06:15:17-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — New poll results from Marquette University show incumbent Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely contender on the Republican ticket for president, have equal support in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

The poll results released Wednesday have a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points and include the opinions of 1,004 registered voters.

Through its survey, Marquette University found 42% of those polled would support Biden in his hypothetical run for president, with the equivalent supporting DeSantis.

Support for DeSantis has grown since January, when he had 35% of support, while Biden's has remained stable. About 15% of those polled said they'd like to see someone else on the ballot, or they would not vote.

Poll datesRon DeSantisJoe BidenSomeone elseWouldn’t vote
1/10-21/223443175
3/14-24/223539195
9/7-14/223843155
11/15-22/224242114

If the final presidential ballot would consist of Former President Donald Trump and Biden, Marquette found support for Biden is still greater than that for Trump. The latest poll shows 44% of those questioned would support Biden, while 34% would support Trump.

Marquette also looked at the favorability of DeSantis and Former Vice President Mike Pence.

Ron DeSantis: Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the following people or haven’t you heard enough yet to have an opinion? (among Republicans and independents who lean Republican registered voters)

Poll datesFavorable opinionUnfavorable opinionHaven’t heard enough
1/10-21/2257934
3/14-24/2257735
5/9-19/22581527
7/5-12/2262929
9/7-14/22651025
11/15-22/22681022

Full poll results can be found on Marquette's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4