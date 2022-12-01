New Marquette poll shows tie between DeSantis, Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — New poll results from Marquette University show incumbent Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely contender on the Republican ticket for president, have equal support in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
The poll results released Wednesday have a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points and include the opinions of 1,004 registered voters.
Through its survey, Marquette University found 42% of those polled would support Biden in his hypothetical run for president, with the equivalent supporting DeSantis.
Support for DeSantis has grown since January, when he had 35% of support, while Biden's has remained stable. About 15% of those polled said they'd like to see someone else on the ballot, or they would not vote.
|Poll dates
|Ron DeSantis
|Joe Biden
|Someone else
|Wouldn’t vote
|1/10-21/22
|34
|43
|17
|5
|3/14-24/22
|35
|39
|19
|5
|9/7-14/22
|38
|43
|15
|5
|11/15-22/22
|42
|42
|11
|4
If the final presidential ballot would consist of Former President Donald Trump and Biden, Marquette found support for Biden is still greater than that for Trump. The latest poll shows 44% of those questioned would support Biden, while 34% would support Trump.
Marquette also looked at the favorability of DeSantis and Former Vice President Mike Pence.
Ron DeSantis: Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the following people or haven’t you heard enough yet to have an opinion? (among Republicans and independents who lean Republican registered voters)
|Poll dates
|Favorable opinion
|Unfavorable opinion
|Haven’t heard enough
|1/10-21/22
|57
|9
|34
|3/14-24/22
|57
|7
|35
|5/9-19/22
|58
|15
|27
|7/5-12/22
|62
|9
|29
|9/7-14/22
|65
|10
|25
|11/15-22/22
|68
|10
|22
Full poll results can be found on Marquette's website.