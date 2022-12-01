New Marquette poll shows tie between DeSantis, Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — New poll results from Marquette University show incumbent Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely contender on the Republican ticket for president, have equal support in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

The poll results released Wednesday have a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points and include the opinions of 1,004 registered voters.

Through its survey, Marquette University found 42% of those polled would support Biden in his hypothetical run for president, with the equivalent supporting DeSantis.

Support for DeSantis has grown since January, when he had 35% of support, while Biden's has remained stable. About 15% of those polled said they'd like to see someone else on the ballot, or they would not vote.

Poll dates Ron DeSantis Joe Biden Someone else Wouldn’t vote 1/10-21/22 34 43 17 5 3/14-24/22 35 39 19 5 9/7-14/22 38 43 15 5 11/15-22/22 42 42 11 4

If the final presidential ballot would consist of Former President Donald Trump and Biden, Marquette found support for Biden is still greater than that for Trump. The latest poll shows 44% of those questioned would support Biden, while 34% would support Trump.

Marquette also looked at the favorability of DeSantis and Former Vice President Mike Pence.

Ron DeSantis: Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the following people or haven’t you heard enough yet to have an opinion? (among Republicans and independents who lean Republican registered voters)



Poll dates Favorable opinion Unfavorable opinion Haven’t heard enough 1/10-21/22 57 9 34 3/14-24/22 57 7 35 5/9-19/22 58 15 27 7/5-12/22 62 9 29 9/7-14/22 65 10 25 11/15-22/22 68 10 22

Full poll results can be found on Marquette's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip