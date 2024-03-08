Watch Now
New map shows women-owned businesses around the Milwaukee area

She Stands Tall
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:47:29-05

To build a community of women-owned businesses, those businesses need to be able to find each other.

So, the owner of Bay View Printing Company — a woman — partnered with She Stands Tall to help tackle the problem. Together, they created a frame-worthy map of women-owned businesses in Milwaukee and the surrounding area.

TMJ4's Andrea Albers is chatting with a few of the business owners featured on the map. Catch her report tonight at 5:00 detailing the disparities between men and women-owned businesses in our area.

