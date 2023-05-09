New look, same passion: City on a Hill renewed effort to end childhood poverty

New look, same passion.

City on a Hill's mission is to break the generational cycle of poverty in Milwaukee. It is a vision that began in 2001.

The faith-based nonprofit serves 1200 youth and 1800 adults annually through their health and social services and youth programs in some of the highest poverty zip codes in Milwaukee 53205, 53208, and 53233.

Art Serna is the CEO.

"We identified neighborhoods that have assets ready to be tapped into and bringing people together along with solutions and key goals," said Serna.

He says it's not just about setting goals, it is about, "big audacious goals, together. I believe that's what we need to fuel this momentum that's already available in our neighborhoods."

Their goal by 2033 is to reduce childhood poverty by 50% in the neighborhoods they serve.

City on a Hill launched its new look Monday with a vibrant video message focused on a community of transformation.

"It means people that are mission-minded, to restore hope, advanced quality of life and all that that entails and advanced justice. So, really engaging at the system's level but also the local level to bring change," said Serna.

The renewed message of hope was first shared during a breakfast Thursday with community and church leaders.

TMJ4's Charles Benson was the emcee of the program but the stars of the event were Carli - who shared her powerful story of overcoming adversity and Dr. Cheryl Moore from Alverno College on how collaboration can improve opportunities and outcomes.

Serna was a guest on TMJ4's @ The Table in January.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip