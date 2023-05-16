New Kohl's location downtown Milwaukee on track to open this fall

MILWAUKEE — A new Kohl's store is on track to open this fall, with hiring beginning this summer, Kohl's announced in a statement Monday.

Construction has started on a small-format store in the Hub640 building, near Vel R. Philips and Wisconsin, which previously housed a Boston Store.

Kohl's shared a news release, saying hiring for the new store will start in the late summer. Kohl's also said the new location will house a Sephora beauty shop, offer in-store pick-up, and have self-pick-up services.

The store is expected to be about 40,000 square feet.

CEO Tom Kingsburg said he is excited to join Milwaukee's downtown later this year.

“The historic anchor position of Hub640 has been on our radar for years, and we’ve been excited by all of the incredible redevelopment and reinvestment activity happening in the Westown area,” Kingsbury stated. “The location’s history in the community, connectivity to the new 3rd St. Market Hall, adjacency to the convention center and proximity to Fiserv Forum made it an ideal space for our first downtown store," Kingsburg said.

Parking for the new store will be available in the parking structure at 615 N. Vel R Philips, with dedicated and validated parking spots. Visitors can also park on the street or in The Avenue's structure at 615 N Second Street.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip