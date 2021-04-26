New kitchen incubator opens in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Calling all cooks: There’s a new affordable incubator kitchen space in Kenosha. It could be your chance to take your culinary passion to the next level.

“This is my dream. This is what I like to do, so I’m in heaven," Roseanne Mattefs, the owner of Sweet Something's Pastries, said.

She just moved into the Kenosha Incubator Community Kitchen, or K.I.C.K., on Washington Road in Kenosha. Roseanne baked cookies in the new kitchen, in honor of the grand opening.

James Groh An inside look of the new kitchen incubator space in Kenosha.

While she has been professionally baking for the past 11 years, the doors to Roseanne's baking future opened when she began working at K.I.C.K.

"I've been in here for a week. This is an awesome place. It works quite well. Ovens are great. Flow in the kitchen works really good and everything," she said.

The kitchen is run by the Kenosha Harbor Market, which is essentially a farmer's market.

“And it’s going to be an amazing facility that helps local small businesses, food producers in particular, to establish, grow, and thrive," Andrea Forgianni, the executive director at the Kenosha Harbor Market, said.

Aspiring chefs can rent this space for an hourly rate depending on their needs. It’s billed as an affordable space for entrepreneurs, but the specific price wasn’t disclosed. Forgianni said they negotiate the price with each chef.

“We don’t want to hinder being able to start up or grow their business based off the fees that we’re charging.”

To get an estimate, email info@kenoshaharbormarket.com.

Since it is in partnership with the Harbor Market, anyone part of the incubator kitchen will be required to sell at the market.

