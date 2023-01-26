Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New K9 with Mount Pleasant Police to help with human trafficking cases

K9 Kala is specially trained in locating devices like cellphones, tablets, computers, flash drives, SD cards, and other devices
Untitled design (35).png
Mount Pleasant Police Department
Untitled design (35).png
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 12:23:07-05

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The Mount Pleasant Police Department has a new K9 that specializes in child exploitation and human trafficking cases.

K9 Kala, a two-and-a-half-year-old Labrador retriever, is specially trained in locating devices like cellphones, tablets, computers, flash drives, SD cards, and other devices.

According to the police department, when investigating human trafficking and child exploitation cases, it's not uncommon for suspects to store photos and videos on electronic devices like the ones listed above. Those devices will then be hidden in a home or building.

Now, thanks to Kala, officers will be able to conduct search warrants and bring Kala with them to locate the hidden devices.

Kala has been partnered with detective Justine Justman who investigates similar cases. The two have completed their initial training and are now a certified canine team.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower