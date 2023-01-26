New K9 with Mount Pleasant Police to help with human trafficking cases

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The Mount Pleasant Police Department has a new K9 that specializes in child exploitation and human trafficking cases.

K9 Kala, a two-and-a-half-year-old Labrador retriever, is specially trained in locating devices like cellphones, tablets, computers, flash drives, SD cards, and other devices.

According to the police department, when investigating human trafficking and child exploitation cases, it's not uncommon for suspects to store photos and videos on electronic devices like the ones listed above. Those devices will then be hidden in a home or building.

Now, thanks to Kala, officers will be able to conduct search warrants and bring Kala with them to locate the hidden devices.

Kala has been partnered with detective Justine Justman who investigates similar cases. The two have completed their initial training and are now a certified canine team.

