New Johnsonville sausage sticks availability expanding to Wisconsin retailers

WISCONSIN — Johnsonville is releasing its new lineup of sausage sticks to three Wisconsin retailers after the products showed success in test markets.

The Wisconsin-based company rolled out the three flavors of sausage sticks earlier this year to hundreds of Walmart stores across Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Johnsonville said they saw early success at those locations so now, they are expanding to three Wisconsin retailers. Soon, you will be able to purchase original, beef, and garlic sausage sticks at Festival Foods, Woodman's, and Pick & Save.

According to a news release from the company, individual sticks will cost between $1.49 and $1.79, with pouches, which include eight sticks, going for $7.99 to $8.99.

Blue Moon Studio

“Making delicious sausage has given us a way to deliver against consumers’ growing demand for portable, protein-forward snacks that taste good,” said Jackie Hendricks, Johnsonville brand manager. “Through consumer and product research, we’ve seen excitement for a more snackable version of Johnsonville summer sausage, which has been preferred over other mainstream meat snack competitors.”

Attendees at the June 21 Brewers game will also get to try out the sausage sticks for free, to celebrate the first day of summer. Johnsonville will be giving out 21,000 free samples and coupons to fans attending the Tuesday Brewers-Cardinals game at American Family Field.

They will be given away before the first pitch, which is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip