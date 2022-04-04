Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New interim chancellor named at UW-Whitewater

UW-Whitewater
Craig Schreiner
UW-Whitewater
Posted at 6:25 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 19:25:07-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has a new interim chancellor.

UW-Whitewater Provost John Chenoweth will take over the position from Jim Henderson, who resigned unexpectedly on Monday. Henderson had been interim chancellor since July 1, following the resignation of Chancellor Dwight Watson due to health reasons.

Chenoweth was named provost on July 1.

He previously served as dean of business and economics.

Higher education officials say an update on the search for a permanent chancellor at the school is expected later this week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule