New health commissioner nominated in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee could have a new health commissioner come May: Dr. Mike Totoraitis.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson nominated Totoraitis for the role following a national search. His appointment is now pending confirmation from the Milwaukee Common Council.

“I am very pleased Mike has accepted my offer to lead the city’s public health efforts. His experience, education, and character give him a solid background to take on the role of Commissioner,” Mayor Johnson said. “Mike is well connected with people and organizations in our city, so he is set to build on the partnerships the Health Department has in Milwaukee.”

According to the mayor's office, Totoraitis earned his doctorate degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. He has worked at Milwaukee's Safe & Sound, the city's Office of Violence Prevention, and the Medical College of Wisconsin. He held a leadership position with the Milwaukee Health Department for the last two years.

“I am honored by Mayor Johnson’s appointment and am excited to lead this team of passionate public health professionals,” said Dr. Totoraitis. “The foundational work set by former Commissioner Johnson has given our department a clear strategic vision. I look forward to continuing the momentum we have started together.”

If Totoraitis is approved, he will succeed Kristen Johnson who is now the Secretary-designee at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

