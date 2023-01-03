New Greenfield vending machine offers 24/7 access to free tools combating overdoses

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A new vending machine aims to combat drug overdoses and save lives in Greenfield.

The vending machine located at the Greenfield Police Department dispenses Narcan (medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose), fentanyl test strips, and guides on local resources and how to spot an overdose.

TMJ4 The vending machine located at the Greenfield Police Department dispenses Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and guides on local resources and how to spot an overdose.

It also has QR codes posted that will redirect individuals to a Narcan training video or more information on how the city is responding to overdoses.

A public health specialist at the Greenfield Health Department said making these tools accessible 24/7 was key and it is an approach growing across the country.

Greenfield reported the number of suspected opioid overdoses jumped from 70 in 2020 to 103 in 2021. Data for 2022 was not readily available.

Everything in the vending machine is free and people can use it with no questions asked.

TMJ4 The vending machine located at the Greenfield Police Department dispenses Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and guides on local resources and how to spot an overdose.

Public health officials hope this effort breaks the stigma and silence around overdoses.

"What we’re trying to do is simply save lives. At the end of the day, when you’re carrying Narcan, you’re carrying hope. You’re providing an opportunity for someone’s life to get saved, for you to save that life and you’re providing help to individuals in active use, supporters, family members," said public health specialist Lindsay Fuss.

Fuss added that in the first week of launching the vending machine, people took advantage of all of the tools inside, showing that there is a need.

The department said it purchased the vending machine through a grant.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip