New experiences coming to Summerfest's Miller Lite Oasis

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival announced the lineup for the Miller Lite Oasis stage at Summerfest on Thursday, as well as new promotions and experiences at this year's festival.

A lot has changed with Summerfest in recent years. The festival went from being nearly 11 days in a row to being spread across several weekends, the president and CEO of the Milwaukee World Festival announced he would be stepping down in 2023, and new vendors announced they would be selling products at the festival.

Now, Summerfest is announcing more new experiences and activities at this year's festival. According to a news release from Milwaukee World Festival, there will be two new beverage experiences at the north and south ends of the grounds.

On the north end, festival-goers can check out the new VIzzy Beverage experience featuring a large airstream camper bar with adjacent seating. On the south end of the grounds check out the Simply Spiked Lemonade Beverage tent, featuring several flavors of Simply Spiked Lemonade.

Other beverage deals include a new buy one, get one promotion at several bars across Summerfest. The promotion will only be available on select days between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. A full list of dates and specials, click here.

Also announced on Thursday was the lineup for the Miller Lite Oasis stage featuring performances from Steve Aoki, Zach Bryan, and Lupe Fiasco. The full lineup can be found here.

