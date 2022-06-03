New downtown mural hopes to remind others to 'Be Kind'

MILWAUKEE — A new mural is now serving as a reminder to treat each other better. The words "Be Kind" found a home in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday.

In big bold letters, "Be Kind" now stands at the corner of Pleasant and Water in downtown Milwaukee.

"I've been fortunate to do a lot of work around the city and this project in particular was fun because as the colors got added to the letters to see all the passersbys and pedestrians," artist Fred Kaems said.

After a week of work, the "larger than life" project is now up, boasting in bright blue, white and gold colors.

This is a collaboration between local artist Kaems and North Shore Bank, which owns the property the art sits on.

"It's our hope that this display would provide a visual reminder for this neighborhood, reminders on social media, and a gathering place to cultivate and inspire kindness," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

After seeing his work on display throughout Milwaukee County from the Milwaukee Public Art Museum to West Allis' Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli, Kaems says he is honored his work pushing for peace is recognized.

"Pretty proud to work on a project that builds togetherness and unity in the community," Kaems said.

A big message to help a city fighting to fend off violent crime and a country divided by politics. One literal sign of unity for all to see is now right in the heart of downtown news.

