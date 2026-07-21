New developments in 1983 cold case

CAMPBELLSPORT — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is sharing new developments in a case involving a boy who went missing 43 years ago. Robert "Bobby Jo" Fritz disappeared on May 14, 1983. He was last seen playing outside with his siblings between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says detectives executed a search warrant on Thursday, July 16, at the Campbellsport home where Bobby Jo lived at the time of his disappearance. During the search, the sheriff’s office says potential evidence related to the case was discovered.

The discovery has prompted a larger-scale excavation. An excavation is now underway in the home's basement as detectives work with agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Crime Lab to identify, collect, and process any additional evidence.

The sheriff’s office says it is dedicated to uncovering the facts surrounding Bobby Jo’s disappearance and bringing closure to his family. Officials note that this remains an active investigation, and additional information will be released only when doing so will not compromise the integrity of the case.

Anyone with information they believe may be relevant to the case is asked to contact Detective Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384 or leave an anonymous tip through the Fond du Lac County Tip Line at 920-906-4777.

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