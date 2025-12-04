New details: Two Rivers girl found safe in Wyoming, 2 men arrested

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A criminal complaint filed by the Manitowoc County district attorney provides new details into the abduction of a 16-year-old girl from Two Rivers.

Alexcer Solis Gomez, 22, and Pedro Giron Perez, 33, are accused of taking the girl from her home. Both men are charged with Abduction of a Child – Taking and Party to a Crime.

According to the complaint, police were called to a home on Forest Avenue in Two Rivers on Friday afternoon after the victim's sister reported her missing. When police arrived, they spoke to another witness who said she saw the victim leave the home with a Hispanic man around 3 p.m.

The witness told police she had been texting with the victim who told her she was "on the road" and that "It was for the safety of her family."

Investigators began pinging the victim's phone, according to the complaint, which showed her location as Monticello, Iowa, and then, later, in Nebraska.

On Saturday, using cell phone tracking, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped the suspect vehicle, a gray 2020 Hyundai with California plates, on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins.

The missing girl was found inside.

Gomez and Giron allegedly told police that they were hired to transport the victim to Utah.

Both suspects were taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and interference with parental custody.

“Two alleged kidnappers are in custody and a girl is home with her parents thanks to incredible teamwork,” said Captain Mike Simmons, who leads WHP District 1. “I’m proud of the cooperation between troopers and dispatchers who went above and beyond.”Authorities say the investigation remains active, and no further details are being released at this time.

Wyoming State Police confirm that a 16-year-old girl from Two Rivers is home after she was found with two men in Wyoming.

Authorities say Alexcer Solis Gomez, 22, and Pedro Giron Perez, 33, are both facing a felony charge of Abduction of Child-Taking and as a Party to a Crime.

A Wisconsin teenager is safe after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers tracked down her alleged kidnappers during a weekend traffic stop on Interstate 80.

On Saturday, November 29, troopers responded to a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a missing female minor. Authorities say she was allegedly traveling with a 20-year-old male wanted on drug charges out of Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

Using cell phone pings, WHP determined the suspect vehicle was moving westbound between Laramie and Rawlins. A trooper spotted and stopped the vehicle near Sinclair, identifying the missing girl inside. She was reportedly traveling with two men who claimed they had been hired to transport her to Utah.

Both men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and interference with parental custody.

“I am proud of the work and cooperation between the troopers and our dispatchers who went above and beyond to locate this girl and get her home safe,” said Captain Mike Simmons, who leads WHP District 1. “Two alleged kidnappers are in custody and a girl is home with her parents thanks to incredible teamwork of all involved.”

The girl is safe and will return home to her parents. Authorities say the investigation is active and no further details will be released at this time.

