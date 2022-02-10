New details on gunman shot 40+ times, killed by police after Walmart kidnapping, carjackings in Franklin

MILWAUKEE — New details were released Thursday on the Franklin kidnapping that included two carjackings, a police chase and a shooting with officers last fall.

Nine responding officers from three local agencies, one suspect involved in a bizarre crime spree, and in the end, a total of 44 shots fired.

It has been more than five months since the chaotic crime spree that happened in the busy area of 27th and Rawson during morning rush hour on Friday, Sept. 3.

According to police, David Wayne Marshall Jr. carjacked and kidnapped a person and forced them to enter two Walmarts and a gas station. Then, police say, he led them on a high-speed car chase on I-94 and in the Milwaukee suburbs before crashing the stolen car. Marshall, according to police, carjacked another person at gunpoint before driving away and crashing for a second time at 27th and W. Sycamore. There, Marshall exited the stolen vehicle and police shot and killed him. According to police, a gun was recovered at the scene.

TMJ4 News poured through more than 650 pages of documents released by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team. It was led by the West Allis Police Department.

The suspect's family noticed red flags well before investigators say he went on a rampage.

Family and friends of Marshall say "he was not acting right" at least a month before the crime spree. Marshall's aunt told investigators, "he always had mental health issues and has been in and out of trouble since he was 12 years old....he had been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia in prison, but refused to take his medication."

She also said he always made references that he wanted to go out "in a blaze of glory."

Witness cell phone video captured some of the dramatic moments that transpired, including moments before Marshall was shot by law enforcement more than 40 times.

Five different officers with the Oak Creek and Franklin police departments fired at Marshall, as well as four members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

To put the scope of the police response into perspective, more than 17 different law enforcement agencies responded to the area, including the FBI.

The shooting of Marshall was ruled justified.

TMJ4 News also learned the man Marshall kidnapped had been frantically trying to signal workers at the Walmart store to alert them of the situation. He did so by balling his fist and shaking it in front of his chest at self-checkout, then doing the same behind his back as he walked out of the store.

Marshall apparently purchased some clothing and asked the cashier, "Do you sell ammo for my gun?" and "Do you sell guns?" to which she answered "no."

