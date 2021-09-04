Medical examiner confirms identity of man shot and killed after carjackings, pursuit with police

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the man police shot and killed on Friday morning following a series of carjackings and high-speed pursuits.

The office listed David Wayne Marshall Jr., 31, as the deceased.

His family also confirmed to TMJ4 News that Marshall Jr. was the man police killed.

According to police, Marshall Jr. carjacked and kidnapped a person and forced them to enter two Walmarts and a gas station.

Then, police say, he led them on a high-speed car chase on I-94 and in the Milwaukee suburbs before crashing the stolen car.

Marshall, according to police, carjacked another person at gunpoint before driving away and crashing for a second time at 27th and W. Sycamore.

There, Marshall exited the stolen vehicle and police shot and killed him. According to police, a gun was recovered at the scene.

Marshall Jr.'s mother, Corina Draper, said her son had gotten out of jail days earlier on bail and was likely staying with a friend just before his death.

"I didn't expect none of this. That's why it's so shocking," said Draper.

Draper said her son suffered from bipolar disorder and became paranoid when he was off his medication. She said he hadn't taken it in days.

Other family members told TMJ4 news that he'd been drinking, which Draper said "doesn't help."

Marshall's family is grieving and waiting for the full details of the police investigation. They say they're torn over the police response.

"He had a firearm with pedestrians in the area. If I was the mother of a pedestrian, I would want them to respond quickly," said Leona Earles, a close family friend considered a second mother to Marshall Jr. "I think they [police] could have probably addressed it differently. But if someone had a gun pointed at me, I might use mine first."

According to court records, Marshall was a convicted felon, with charges including burglary and eluding a traffic officer.

His family says it was his mental illness that kept him in trouble and ultimately cost him his life.

"He had a very good heart. He had bipolar, split personalities, he had all these demons, but he was trying hard to do the right thing," said Draper.

Police say none of the officers who responded was injured. And the carjacking victims were not injured as well.

