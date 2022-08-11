New details on China Lights show returning to Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens

HALES CORNER, Wis. — With summer winding down, residents have one colorful event to look forward to: China Lights, which will be held at the Boerner Botanical Gardens Sept. 16-Oct. 30.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said at a press conference Thursday that this year's theme for the light shows will be "Adventure in Lantern Wonderland," inspired by the Alice in Wonderland book and film.

Tickets are already on sale, available at chinalights.org.

Milwaukee was the first county in the Midwest to present a Chinese light festival, Crowley said. They expect around 100,000 visitors each year. The festival hasn't taken place in three years, after the COVID pandemic forced it to close in 2020 and 2021.

The light show will be held over six weeks, every Tuesday through Sunday.

Six parking lots will be available, located near the gardens at 9400 Boerner Dr. in Hales Corners, Wisconsin.

The festival will be illuminated with more than 40 sets of handmade lantern sculptures.

Besides the light shows, visitors can enjoy food, drinks and music.

The festival will feature "over 40 larger-than-life themed lanterns, including the Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, an Illusion Tunnel, and the Queen of Hearts. At the end of the adventure, visitors will be invited to a tea party for a photo opportunity with all the characters."

"The lanterns, which are displayed around a three-quarter mile walking route through Boerner Botanical Gardens, also include eleven interactive light displays, including a light kaleidoscope, an illuminated ‘drumming tree’ and illuminated swings."

"The festival, presented by Tri City National Bank, will also celebrate Asian folk-culture, with live performances from professional entertainers on the We-Energies stage each night, and a variety of food and beverage selections," according to organizers.

