New Chick-fil-A location coming to Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Milwaukee's south side, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The new restaurant will replace Zebb’s Family Restaurant at 2701 W. Morgan Ave.

The BizJournal reported the City Plan Commission unanimously approved plans to raze Zebb's and build a 5,361-square-foot restaurant featuring dual drive-thru lanes and on-site parking.

A timeline for the development has not been established, as Zebb's current lease doesn't expire until 2026 or 2027. The development will also require special approval because the BizJournal said the drive-thru and signage would deviate from the development overlay where Zebb's currently sits.

The city's Department of Public Works reportedly recommended adding pavement markings and traffic signals to curb the likely increase in traffic once Chick-fil-A opens.

According to the BizJournal, in addition to the drive-thru, there would be three outdoor tables with space for 12 customers, and the restaurant would hire 60-80 employees.

The new location would be Milwaukee's first, as the other Wisconsin locations all sit outside the city in Oak Creek, Greendale, Glendale, and other surrounding cities.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip