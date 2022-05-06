New cases of Avian Influenza identified in Sauk, Pierce counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Friday new cases of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been identified in backyard flocks in Pierce and Sauk counties.

DATCP said both flocks were depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

HPAI has now been found in domestic flocks in 11 counties.

DATCP is urging flock owners to continue to monitor their birds.

"Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus," DATCP said in a statement Thursday. "This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors."

According to DATCP, signs of HPAI in infected birds include the following:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

