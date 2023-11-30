New Carole Meekins bobblehead supports scholarship to pay for students' college tuition

MILWAUKEE — A new bobblehead honoring TMJ4 legend Carole Meekins will support a scholarship she established to help high school students pay for their college tuition.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $10 from each bobblehead purchased to the Carole Meekins Scholarship Fund, which is given through the Wisconsin Black Media Association. Each year, a deserving student receives $2,500 to be put toward their college tuition costs.

"All adults should make it a mission to help lift young people and discover untapped potential. It's our duty and obligation for the next generation, " said Meekins.

Meekins announced her retirement from TMJ4 earlier this month, after 32 years at the station and more than 40 years in television.

“It's time to focus on more than work. I want to spend more time with my family,” said Meekins. “I look forward to still contributing to the Milwaukee area – but I will focus on other passions including music, teaching and writing.”

“The Milwaukee area is better and richer for Carole’s years of dedication, loyalty and hard work to uplift others. We will miss her presence and her contribution in the newsroom,” said TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher. “We wish Carole all the best on her next chapter and thank her for all she has done for TMJ4 and for our community.”

The new bobblehead will be available to purchase on the Museum's website, as well as at the Museum. They are $30 each, with a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 for each order.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, opened in 2019.

