New bus shelter mural brings voices of gun violence to life

MILWAUKEE — A beautiful piece of art in Milwaukee has a sobering message.

There is a new mural on a bus stop near 60th and Capitol, it features the faces of people impacted by gun violence in the city. And thanks to the many QR codes dotting the mural, you can use your phone to scan the image and hear their stories.

"This is my son William Davis who was killed down at Swing Park in 2018," said Trinika Walker.

Walker has lost a son and a grandson to gun violence. She now runs the non-profit "Stop The Violence 53206" and was marking the arrival of the new mural by passing out gun locks to drivers waiting in traffic along a busy stretch of Capitol Drive.

"I'm just appreciative that God is allowing me to stand — because it's only God," Walker added. "You know I pray every night, keep me going, keep me fueled so that I can stand and maybe stop another family from going through what I had to."

Community activist Tracey Dent was among a handful of people who joined in to pass out gun locks and spread the message of anti-violence.

