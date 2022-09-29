New Berlin K9 diagnosed with terminal cancer

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A K9 with the New Berlin Police Department has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the department announced Thursday.

K9 Condor underwent surgery on Sept. 15 after officials say a mass on his spleen ruptured. Doctors were able to remove the mass and his spleen, and Condor was able to return to work without missing a day.

However, Condor's handler, Sergeant JJ Ament, has just discovered Condor has terminal cancer. He has been enrolled in a study for his specific cancer, but unfortunately, there is no cure.

Ament said in an email that the study will cover the costs of Condor's chemotherapy and it may be able to extend his life by up to a year. Ament also noted that chemotherapy has a different affect on dogs than it does on people. Oftentimes, it doesn't have much effect on their quality of life.

Condor's doctor and Ament came to the decision that it was in Condor's best interest to keep working as a K9 with the New Berlin Police Department. Especially considering up until now, Condor has never missed a day of work.

Condor has been with the department for 9.5 years and has been utilized 1,121 times. According to an email from Ament, Condor has been responsible for the arrests of 375 individuals and apprehension of 82.

During his last task, K9 Condor successfully located an elderly woman who had walked away from her nursing home during a thunderstorm.

Condor has also been involved in some major incidents, including the active shooter at Mayfair Mall and the 16-hour manhunt for a suspect who shot two officers in Delafield. Ament said Condor has deployed in almost every community in Waukesha County, as well as communities outside the county.

"Being a K9 handler has always been my dream and is no doubt the highlight and pinnacle of my career as well as one of the brightest spots in my entire life. Working with Condor has meant so much to me that I am left wondering if I will ever be as happy or fulfilled in my job and my purpose as I have been during my time as a K9 handler," Ament wrote in his email.

Ament said he plans to make the best of the time he has left with Condor and hopes he can do as much good in life as Condor.

