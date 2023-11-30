New Berlin family reflects on successful embryo adoption

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — November is National Adoption Month. Many of us are familiar with traditional domestic and international adoptions that take place after birth. However, families can adopt embryos.

"It's truly just a constant reminder that miracles happen," Kelsey Kuske said about her two daughters.

She and her husband Tyler say their two daughters, Charlotte and Amelia, are blessings.

"It was something that I had like looked forward to my entire life. So, the thought of not being able to do that was really hard,” Kelsey said.

They had dreams of starting a family after they got married. However, after several doctors’ appointments, they heard devastating news.

“We could not have biological children,” Kelsey said.

That's when they started looking into other options, like adoption.

"We found Nightlight Christian Adoptions and their Snowflake program which is their embryo adoption program and we thought it was a perfect fit for us,” Kelsey explained.

The perfect fit meant she could carry a baby, or two.

"We were just blown away with the medical advances and technology, and people's generosity that that was even an option for us," Kelsey said.

"It gave us the opportunity to build a family which may not have been possible,” Tyler explained.

According to Nightlight, there are currently hundreds of thousands of IVF embryos frozen in storage. Many go unused after families have successful pregnancies.

"They can donate those embryos to other families to use. Which is really amazing for people like us. We wouldn't have had another option except for traditional adoption," Kelsey explained.

After a successful transfer, the Kuske family found out Kelsey was pregnant with twin girls. Charlotte and Amelia are now two and a half years old.

Kelsey said she has soaked up every minute of being a mom.

"I like to leave their handprints on the windows and stuff because that's what I wanted. I always wanted handprints everywhere. Some people are like why don't you wash your windows because their cute little handprints are there and someday I'm going to miss them.”

Tyler says watching his girls grow up has been something special.

"We went from like how are we ever going to have a family, where do we go, this is one of our dreams and now we have two little girls running around and our third on the way.”

Their next baby girl is due in March. They hope this story inspires others to never lose hope.

