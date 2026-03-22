New Berlin eighth grader headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning Badger State Spelling Bee

A 13-year-old eighth grader from New Berlin won the Badger State Spelling Bee in Madison on Saturday and is now heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ethan Robert, an eighth grader from Eisenhower Middle School in New Berlin, had been competing in local and state spelling bees for the past four years, and had racked up several regional spelling titles.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Ethan Robert at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

More than 50 students in fifth through eighth grades competed in Madison after advancing through classroom, school and regional competitions across Wisconsin.

Robert and the runner up will be advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee which is scheduled for this spring in Maryland.

Robert was one of two students that represented Wisconsin in last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee competition, making this his second time attending.

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