New beer garden to open in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — A new beer garden is opening in Milwaukee! The Historic Third Ward announced a new location would be opening in Catalano Square.

The new beer garden is scheduled to open on Friday, June 9, and will operate from June through September.

There will be a menu of local craft beer, imported beer, and more. The Historic Third Ward said the beer garden will feature a two-level, pop-up container bar with a rooftop stage. There will be additional seating available at picnic tables and high-top tables crafted from beer barrels.

Performances will be on the rooftop Thursdays and Saturdays.

“This beer garden is a place for our neighborhood residents and visitors to come together, raise a glass and celebrate summer in one of our favorite Third Ward parks,” says Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association. “With local brews and local musicians drawing beer lovers to Catalano Square, we are excited to show off all the incredible businesses that populate this area of the Third Ward."

A portion of the proceeds from the beer garden will go to the Historic Third Ward Association and BID #2, supporting improvements to the square.

Check out the beer garden's hours:



Wednesday & Thursday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday: Noon - 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.

