New basketball program offers alternative to AAU with focus on character development

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A new basketball program in Southeast Wisconsin is challenging the traditional AAU model by prioritizing character development alongside athletic skills.

Apex Elite Basketball Club was founded as an alternative to AAU basketball, addressing concerns about the commercialization of youth sports.

"I think AAU – at least since I've grown up now that I'm an adult and coaching and that sort of thing – I think it's changed how it's been presented and how people have thought about it," said CJ Jessup, Apex Elite co-founder. "I think it's turned into too much of a business, and the kids have been turned into dollar signs."

While Jessup acknowledged there are quality programs in Southeast Wisconsin, those concerns sparked the creation of Apex Elite.

Community service requirement

The program takes a unique approach by requiring players to give back to their communities in addition to their basketball training.

"With Apex Elite Basketball Club, we are looking to create the basketball version of the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts," said James Burnett, Apex Elite co-founder. "Learn to be a better player, but also learn to be a better person."

"They'll be required as a team to go out and do something in the community, some nonprofit volunteer work, etc," Burnett added. "Because again, we always want the message to be at the end of the day, no matter how good a basketball player you are, if you're not becoming a better person as well, then this wasn't worth it."

Affordable approach

Apex Elite is also addressing cost barriers that can prevent young athletes from participating in competitive basketball.

"The fees are the lowest in the area that I know of," Jessup said. "All those fees are going specifically to tournaments and gym rental, and that's it. So the cost that the kids are paying is not for me, for any of the other coaches, or anything like that, it's to get them in a gym and to play, and that's all we're asking for."

As an up-and-coming program, Apex Elite is currently holding tryouts only for its Class of 2029, 15U team. A second tryout session is scheduled for Thursday night, with an invite-only session on Saturday.

