New area code coming to Northeast Wisconsin

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin will soon be home to both the 920 and the 274.

Announced today by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), the 920 area code is expected to run out of assignable prefixes by the first quarter of 2024, creating a need for a new area code.

An overlay code of 274 will provide additional numbering resources to meet the demand for telephone numbers.

Both area codes will service communities in Appleton, Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Fort Atkinson, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, Ripon, Sheboygan, Sturgeon Bay and Watertown.

The new 274 area code will be in service beginning May 5, 2023. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator will begin assigning 274 area codes once all 920 area codes have been assigned, which could happen as soon as the end of the year.

Customers will continue to dial the three-digit area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 920 and 274 area codes.

Prices of calls will not change due to the additional area code and customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, 811 and 988.

A full description of the overlay plan can be found HERE.