New app launches Wednesday to help teach Milwaukee's LGBT history

MILWAUKEE — Connecting people with Milwaukee’s LGBT history.

A new app is launching Wednesday, giving people walking tours of landmarks throughout our city.

“I feel strongly that when we get to know each other, through our stories and our history, it helps us to care about one another and can help us confront misconceptions that we have,” said Dr. Brice Smith of LGBT Milwaukee.

The app, LGBT milWALKee, put an emphasis on the “walk.” Right now, the app boasts three tours and dozens of sites – all on your phone.

“I was trying to come up with a way people can see the places in which our history was made. Everybody can see the fact that we have been here and have made history and it couldn’t be taken away from them because It would be in the palm of your hands,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith came up with the idea for the app last year. This year, it will coincide with the beginning of Pride Month. Every stop on the tours will produce a video, giving a historical recount of the location’s significance.

Dr. Smith said its important to provide a place to preserve history of Milwaukee’s LGBT community.

"It’s also an acute awareness there is little to no physical representation of the history we’ve made around the City of Milwaukee that you can’t really see that we’ve made our mark on the city,” he said. “I see it as providing multiple opportunities for people to get out there to engage with our physical cityscape because there’s something about being able to experience history."

