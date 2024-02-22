Watch Now
New ambulance response protocols go into effect in Milwaukee Thursday

New ambulance response protocols will go into effect in Milwaukee Thursday. They come after the slip and fall death of Jolene Waldref near a bus stop.
New protocols for private ambulance companies responding to calls have gone into effect in Milwaukee.

The changes stem from the death of Jolene Waldref last month. She called 911 after falling near a bus stop at 76th and Congress, but the team who responded never got out of their ambulance to look for her.

Ambulance crews are now expected to get out and search for someone if they cannot locate them from inside the vehicle.

