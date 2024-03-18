New 911 calls offer insight into 6-year-old's accidental fall off escalator at Southridge Mall

GREENDALE, Wisc. — More than a dozen 911 calls came from Southridge Mall on Feb. 27, after a 6-year-old girl fell off the railing of a second-floor escalator.

“I don't know exactly how she fell but she fell from the second floor all the way down.”

“She was on the second floor. All I see is the parents running downstairs and the kid is on the ground.”

Through an open records request, the frightening moments right after the young girl's fall are able to be heard.

“I think she was moving but there's a bunch of people crowding around.”

In the incident report, Greendale Police say the girl was on the escalator with her father and stepmother heading towards Champs.

Soon after, the girl's father told police he heard his daughter say, "Hey, look what I can do!"

After walking about five feet, the girl's father said they looked back and saw she was straddling the railing “supermanning" it.

As they told her to let go, the report says the railing moved and the girl fell to the first floor.

“When I saw her, her eyes were like rolled back at first.”

“At first, she was unconscious but now it looks like she's crying.”

At the hospital, police interviewed the little girl, who said she couldn't remember what happened.

Officials say they believe this was an accident and the girl is already back at home.

