Never too late: Former TMJ4 photographer, Milwaukee icon Clayborn Benson gets his master's degree at 75

Clayborn Benson is the founder of the Wisconsin Black Historical Museum, a staple in the community. For decades, he has been committed to telling the story of Blacks in Milwaukee and their contributions to the city. He has led countless sessions informing young people and adults exactly what it means to be Black in Milwaukee.

I myself also grew up listening to some of Mr. Benson's stories about Black laborers, Black politics, Black liberation, and Black pride in Milwaukee. I've watched him shake hundreds of hands in the community, and to us, he's already a master historian. What you might not know is he recently decided to go back to school for his master's degree.

TMJ4 Clayborn Benson is 75 and will be awarded his master's degree this Saturday. He is a longtime journalist, educator and historian. He says he owes it all to his father and adopted parents, who organically exposed him to storytelling and history at a very young age. His reason for going back to school is to help him continue telling the stories of African Americans in Milwaukee.

"Once I decided, there was no turning around. I wasn’t allowing obstacles to stop me," says Benson.

Mr. Benson spent decades as a photographer for TMJ4 before retiring. As a photographer myself, I enjoy hearing Mr. Benson's stories about bulky old cameras and breaking news before the internet, but for this story, I talked to Mr. Benson about why this degree matters.

"I don’t do it for me alone. I don’t need to do it. I do it so that I could tell our stories in a better way for our people," said Benson.

Mr. Benson came from humble beginnings. He credits his father and adopted parents for this accomplishment. It was his parents who shared the art of storytelling and the beauty of history. He tells a story of being a kid in his family's barbershop on Teutonia and North Avenue, listening to the adults tell stories from the community, and the barbershop chatter sticking with him for a lifetime. It was that experience that opened Mr. Benson's mind to storytelling.

Benson tells me that before going back to school, he thought he knew everything about Black history, but quickly learned that there is always room to learn more. And as for the classroom, technology may have changed, the way people learn may have changed, but Mr. Benson's ability to work steadily through life challenges and tell the stories of Black Milwaukeeans remains the same.

"I don’t know how long God has for me to be on the earth, but I feel so good right now. I feel like I’m at the peak of my energy level in the things I set out to accomplish," said Benson.

My gut tells me that even at the age of 75, Mr. Benson has much more to accomplish.

"I may do the Ph.D., I may. I'm talking to Marquette about it," he said, sitting back in his chair with confidence.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip