Neighbors weigh in on developer's $400 million apartment plan at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A local developer wants to bring more than 900 apartments to Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Barrett Lo Visionary Development's plans for the $400 million project cover about 6 acres of land south of the vacant Boston Store.

The development would also include 12,000 square feet of retail space. The entire build would be done in three phases and could take up to 12 years to complete.

"Really important because kind of all malls in the area have had to change," Mark Kass said.

Kass, editor at the Milwaukee Business Journal, added that something like this aims to address another need.

"We're seeing this surge of apartments. There's just a demand for them long-term. It'd be interesting to see who's going to live in all of them. I think the winners are always the new ones because it's the older ones who have to kind of up with their game," Kass said.

"My first thought is it sort of a massive project," Chuck Jagemann said.

Jagemann has lived across the street from Mayfair Mall for more than 20 years. He is not against the development but is concerned about traffic.

"I think it's a good idea. I like the idea of apartments because it brings on people, and that brings activity," Jagemann said.

"Looking from the business prospect I think it's going to be good," Jay Khatri said.

Khatri owns Salon Mayfair across North Avenue.

She likes the renderings but wants the area to maintain its draw as a destination.

"It doesn't hurt to try for the apartment but at the same time I'm hoping that the shopping area is not taken away," Khatri said.

A Wauwatosa committee approved the tax incremental district that would help support this project. The full council is expected to consider next Tuesday.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip