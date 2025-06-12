Neighbors shocked as dogs seized from North Milwaukee home after dead puppies found

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Several dogs were seized from a north Milwaukee home after neighbors reported seeing dead puppies being carried out in a box this week. Inspectors say it's not the first time dead dogs have been found at this particular house.

"It's heartbreaking, it's just disgusting, what is wrong with this person, I don't understand,"Valerie Baertlein, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors on 61st Street watched in shock Thursday as Department of Neighborhood Services inspectors, police, and Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) officers removed dogs from the home.

"I'm like genuinely hurt; like my heart hurts for these animals that are so innocent and did nothing wrong, and this is how they treat them," Baertlein added.

Karen Sparapani, Executive Director and Humane Officer at MADACC, said this isn't her first time dealing with this property owner.

"They [neighbors] have been taking video and seen the family again having many deceased animals that they're disposing of and there's health risk in having deceased animals," Sparapani explained.

MADACC's executive director revealed that puppies bred by the homeowner were found dead.

"Between last year and this current year, I'd say between 40 and 50," Sparapani said.

When asked to confirm if she meant 40 to 50 dead dogs, Sparapani replied, "Yeah - puppies."

When questioned about why this wasn't considered a crime, Sparapani explained, "Our laws are very weird."

Inside the home, cages, high fences and empty bowls were scattered throughout the basement. Sparapani said the puppies died of parvo, a highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease.

In Milwaukee, Sparapani explained that people can breed dogs without a license but have an obligation to take them to a vet if they're sick. However, there's limited oversight, and she's working with aldermen to change regulations.

"This is not about trying to hurt or punish anybody. If you're gonna breed dogs, do it right," Sparapani added.

During the interview, the homeowner yelled across the street, upset about TMJ4 being there. When approached for comment, the homeowner initially said, "I have no comment," before adding, "I'll breed whatever you want me to breed."

When asked about the dogs that died last year and the current situation, the homeowner refused to answer any questions.

Sparapani confirmed that no citations were issued.

