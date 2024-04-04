Neighbors rush to help after woman found injured outside of her Milwaukee home

A mother was found with life threatening injuries outside her home in Milwaukee Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 57th and Meinicke around 10:00 a.m.

TMJ4, Mariam Mackar Milwaukee police respond to woman injured outside her home



TMJ4's Mariam Mackar spoke to neighbors who rushed to help the woman. The told Mariam they heard screams for help before coming out to what they describe as a horror scene — their neighbor outside her porch covered in what appeared to be stab wounds.

Mariam Mackar, TMJ4 Police called after neighbors find woman injured outside her home.



"I was able to open the door I seen she was covered in blood," says Jay M, "I was able to put on my shoes and went to see if she was alright and there was other neighbors there and we had already made a call to 911 at the time."

Neighbors told us that the victim is a mother and that she was calling out for her kids, who were in school at the time of the crime. TMJ4 is still waiting to hear from police about the incident.

Mariam will have updates to this story at 4 and 5 Thursday afternoon.

