Neighbors remember man killed by Waukesha County Deputies in Eagle.

EAGLE, Wis — Neighbors in Eagle are saddened and shocked to hear that 39-year-old Matthew Blankman was the man shot and killed by law enforcement on Thursday, March 14.

According to a news release from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at around 12:25 p.m. Thursday regarding a man outside of a home, firing shots, near Lower Clarks Park Rd, in Eagle.

Shortly after, deputies arrived on the scene where they found the man armed, outside of his home.

According to WSCO, one of the deputies felt that his life was in imminent danger, and shot at the man.

Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one else was injured.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins was the first reporter to arrive at the scene. Police tape and squad cars blocked roads. So, Jenkins returned Friday to hear from neighbors in the area.

"It's a very quiet neighborhood otherwise, we have never had any issues out here," said Taylor Hine, who lives just a few doors down from the sport where Blankman was killed. "He's usually always outside with his dogs and his daughter. Very nice guy from what I was told."

Family shared photos of Blankman said told Jenkins he was a loving father who recently lost two people very close to him.

"He had lost his dad, and then he had lost his brother not that long ago — but I never saw any signs of him acting any particular way," said neighbor Jacque Weier who said she had known Blankman since he was a child.

Photo submitted by Blankman's family

Weier said Blankman was always friendly. She was shocked to hear the gunshots Thursday.

"I thought that's really strange, I never hear gunshots around here unless it's hunting season," she said.

She also heard the moment deputies shot and killed Blankman.

"I did hear an officer, very loudly, because I was standing right here on my porch, tell whoever it was to put their weapon down, told them twice, put their weapon down, and then I heard a couple of shots and then I heard a bunch of shots and I figured that wasn't good," said Weier.

While reporting on this story, TMJ4 News learned law enforcement was aware of a potential mental health episode that Matthew was experiencing. The mental health episode, which led to Blankman firing a gun outside his home, is what led to authorities being called.

With that in mind, TMJ4 News wants to highlight resources available to any firearm owner who may be struggling with mental health.

"Don't be afraid to make that phone call. No one judges. We want to help," said Steve Koenig, the owner of Northstar Gun Works in Waukesha.

At Northstar Gun Works, you can voluntarily drop off a firearm for up to a year to ensure your gun is stored safely during a mental health crisis.

Delafield Police Chief Landon Nyren said the Delafield Police Department participates in the program too.

It's called the 'Live Today, Put it Away Program.' There are gun shops and law enforcement agencies statewide that participate.

You can find ALL participating locations by clicking here.

"We want to be here to help people," said Koenig. "Clearly, we don't need tragedies like what happened in Waukesha (County). It's a sad situation when it happens."

If you're unable to get to one of the participating locations, here are some guidelines that can help keep yourself and your loved ones safe:

