Neighbors react to hours-long standoff after shooting in Sheboygan.

SHEBOYGAN, WISC. — A 31-year-old contractor is in the hospital, and a 52-year-old man is dead after an hours-long standoff on Wednesday, March 12.

The Sheboygan Police Department says the standoff has since ended.

For hours, residents in the City of Sheboygan were told to shelter in place in the area of S. 9th Street and Humboldt Avenue, on Wednesday, March 12.

What led to the standoff:

According to Sheboygan Police, the standoff began after a 31-year-old man was shot in his face at a home near 9th Pl. & Cleveland Ave on Wednesday morning.



Police say the man was performing contracting work, and that he was working on a door at the home at the time of the shooting, and felt something "blow up in his face."

Police arrived on the scene at 9:55 a.m. They say the man who pulled the trigger was still

inside the home, refusing to come out.

The 31-year-old was taken to a hospital but eventually was flown to Froedtert Hospital for specialized care. He is expected to survive.

During the standoff:

Police say their officers made multiple attempts to call the suspect from outside the residence but were not successful in reaching them.

The Sheboygan Police Department’s Emergency Response Team was deployed, and teamed up with negotiators from the Emergency Response Team, to persuade the suspect to leave the home.

Standoff ends:

Eventually, a search warrant to enter the home was obtained to arrest the suspect. Police say that when officers attempted to enter the home, a gunshot was heard from inside.

With the use of a drone, officers found the suspect deceased inside, due to a self-inflicted gunshot.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheboygan Police and the Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The names of the persons involved have not been released.

Neighbors react:

“It was like just crazy. You could just see tanks and cop cars," Neighbor, Mai Yang said.

Yang was at work as she watched police officers and SWAT take over her street from her home security camera.

“I couldn’t focus. My family was there. I was like are they safe? Are they safe? Where can they go? Can I get through?" Yang explained.

Yang said she had never met the man involved in this stand-off situation. She said the neighborhood is quiet and family-friendly.

Yang said, "I was pretty shocked and surprised.”

Meanwhile, her neighbor Mike Paulin watched the tactical situation from his upstairs window.

“Well I did see an officer on the roof with a rifle. There were several officers or swat members in tactical gear running around," Paulin explained.

He said he heard two loud booms come from the front of the house as well. "It just sounded like a loud firecracker. I mean extremely loud firecracker."

Paulin took this photo as he watched officers occupy his neighborhood.

Paulin and Yang are hoping to move forward after the police are done investigating.

