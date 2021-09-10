Neighbors react after deadly police chase, crash ends near I-94

MILWAUKEE — The ramp along I-94 near Kearney and 70th was closed for hours Wednesday night. On Thursday, one could see some of the remnants of the crash.

“Can I get some squads? 70th & Kearney. A car tried to take off on me. 70th and Kearney. Send medical, I got one PNB,” can be heard on audio from dispatch.

PNB stands for pulseless non-breather. The call came at the end of a pursuit by the Wisconsin State Patrol where three vehicles crashed.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, 26-year-old Akiem Brown, died. two others in the same vehicle were seriously injured. The status of the other drivers is not known at this time.

Members of Brown’s family say he made a mistake but was a good person who loved his family. They said they are still hoping to learn more about the crash.

“I was in the house. I heard a big bang, I didn’t know what it was,” said James Lasser, who lives near the crash site.

A loud bang got Lasser to come out of his house. What he saw, he’ll never forget.

"…and I hope to never see it again because that was really bad,” Lasser said.

Wisconsin State Patrol said this is the only pursuit they have done this month. The department has responded to 131 so far this year. That number is already just 16 shy of 147 total pursuits through all 2020.

Lasser said it's sad to see such a young life taken in such a way.

“That’s it, you lose your life. You’re done with. What are you going to do?” he said.

TMJ4 News also got a hold of the Wisconsin State Patrol’s pursuit policy, you can view it here.

Milwaukee Police is now leading the investigation.

