Neighbors in Brookfield create two petitions against five-story mixed use building proposal

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Many neighbors in Brookfield are revolting against the idea of a five-story mixed-use building in their neighborhood.

It would be located at Lilly Road and Capitol Drive.

Karen Bowen is going door-to-door with her clipboard to gather signatures against the current five-story building proposal. The plans include 64 apartment units with retail on the first floor.

Bowen believes it would stick out like a sore thumb.

"They have to be concerned about what it looks like and how it changes the values of their homes," she said.

Her neighbor Karen Holton does not want Capitol Drive in Brookfield to become Bluebound Road.

"To me, it's dangerous and excessive," Holton said. "It's an issue because there's a lot of accidents on that corner already."

Nearly 100 signatures have been gathered on an online petition as well.

TMJ4 News went to City Hall to speak to the director of community development and the mayor. Both refused to talk Thursday.

The next step is for a neighborhood informational meeting set for next month. Bowen says she'll be there with 1,000 signatures against it.

