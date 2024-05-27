Neighbors help Milton residents clean up after severe weather

MILTON — Neighbors in Milton are cleaning up after severe weather Sunday evening.

David and Donna Schroeder have lived in Milton for the past five years.

When they heard the sirens, they went straight to their basement to take cover. Afterward, they couldn’t believe what happened.

“What happened here? How did this small area get clipped and nothing else around it? It’s just bizarre,” David explained.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office tells TMJ4 they responded to calls of a possible tornado.

Emergency crews responded and found downed power lines, trees, and minor structural damage to some homes.

The Sheriff said the majority of the damage they found was in the city of Milton.

Neighbors from all over the city showed up to help people like the Schroeders.

“I asked my wife who’s cooking dinner if I could go help out. My daughter asked if she could come too,” Kyle Lange, a neighbor, said.

“She pulled on the heartstrings and asked to be a superhero Now she’s out here putting in the work,” Lange smiled.

His four-year-old daughter helped carry large branches from the Schroeders’ yard.

RCSO said they went door-to-door to check on people and that no injuries were reported.

