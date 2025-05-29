Milwaukee police have been called to an East Side apartment building known as "The Willows" 148 times in the past year for incidents including robberies, shootings, and noise complaints.

"The east side is a good neighborhood, most everybody here knows each other," said Hugh Devlyn, a member of the East Side Neighborhood Association.

Devlyn, who has lived on Milwaukee's East Side for a decade and owns several properties in the area, says The Willows has been getting increasing attention from law enforcement.

Milwaukee Police records confirm that officers have been called to this apartment building just shy of 150 times over the last year alone for various incidents.

In November, MPD alerted the owner that the building was now classified as a nuisance property.

Watch: Neighbors express growing safety concerns at Milwaukee East Side apartment

Neighbors express growing safety concerns as Milwaukee apartment draws nearly 150 police calls in one year

By February, police accepted a "course correction plan" submitted by the owner to address the building's issues. Police say that plan remains in place.

Despite these measures, neighbors report little improvement in conditions.

"A lot of just random stuff goes on over there so it does get pretty concerning at some times," said Owen Marshall, who lives nearby. "It just seems like nothing changes."

Just last week, officers were called to the building for shooting, weapons, and hostage reports.

TMJ4 reached out to the landlord of the property for a response to neighbors' concerns but did not receive a reply.

"Total frustration. Again, I'd like to see the city and someone take action. I know the resources are spread thin, but how long can we let this go on," Devlyn said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error