Neighbors excited for Stark Playfield's grand re-opening after major renovations

Milwaukee Recreation is excited to announce the grand re-opening of Stark Playfield on the north side of Milwaukee Thursday. The playfield has undergone major renovations and is ready to welcome visitors just in time for summer.

During a visit to Stark Playfield on Wednesday, I observed the final touches being applied. I encountered two local residents, Tillman and Isaac, already enjoying the newly renovated park.

TMJ4 Tillman is excited to see the changes to Stark Playfield.

Milwaukee Recreation explained that they held several community listening sessions before finalizing the renovation plans. Based on community feedback, the playfield now features an upgraded walking loop, new basketball and tennis courts with enhanced lighting and seating, a splash pad, and a new playground—where I even took a few swings myself.

Isaac Chambers, a member of a Milwaukee Recreation basketball league, was practicing for an upcoming game when I spoke with him. When asked about the renovations, he shared his thoughts:

"It's cool. I like the park and the designs, especially over there. I like the designs. I like how they've got the water park and stuff. People can come swim and enjoy their time."

TMJ4 Isaac Chambers was out practicing his hoop skills and spoke with Tom Durian about the renovated Stark Playfield.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park will be held Thursday at 1 PM. Stark Playfield is one of several parks recently renovated by Milwaukee Recreation. Another park, Carmen, is set to open on June 20th.

