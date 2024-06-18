Neighbors clean up storm damage amid hot temperatures

Wind damage took down trees and power in Ozaukee and Waukesha County overnight Tuesday.

"It makes a guy stop and think a few minutes after this happens," Howard Manke said.

Manke explained that he lost a dozen trees in the Town of Cedarburg. After living in his home for over 40 years Manke said it was something else.

"It was raining so hard that. I would've thought that the window would've blown on me when I was trying to take the fan out. I literally could not see out the window," Manke stated.

Manke's good friend came out early Tuesday to help clean up.

"That's something that money can't buy," Manke replied.

Storm damage stretched to the Oconomowoc Lake area where a large tree snapped and fell onto a home.

Back in Ozaukee County, Devin Precourt spent the hot day like many neighbors clearing tree damage.

"We heard loud crackling. We heard trees breaking. We heard wind smashing against the house," Precourt recalled. "There's nobody injured there's no major property damage. You got to be thankful about that."

Residents told TMJ4 that they were grateful that power was restored by noon.

