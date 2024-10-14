Neighbors ask for more security after deadly shooting at youth flag football game

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors next to MPS South Stadium are asking for more security and police in the area after a man was shot and killed during a youth flag football game Saturday.

“Every time there’s been a football game, there’s a heavy police presence in the area,” Luvia Montoya, a neighbor, said. “This one is pretty concerning, the middle of the day during a kids' game.”

Milwaukee Police said a 47-year-old man was shot shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) said the incident occurred Saturday during a youth flag football game at South Stadium.

Claire Karr Karen Rodriguez lives across from the stadium. She has a seven-year-old and is ready to move because she feels unsafe.

“I have a little one, a seven-year-old. It’s sad. It’s a friendly football game. They have football games every week,” Karen Rodriguez, another neighbor, shared in disbelief.

Rodriguez said she feels so unsafe recently, that she wants to move.

In the hours following the shooting, Milwaukee Police initially said a 37-year-old was arrested, but later determined them not to be the suspect in the homicide.

As MPD continues to seek unknown suspects, neighbors want to see more security and police in the area.

“I hope there is more security, more cops, and maybe more speed bumps even. I hope to make a change and hopefully in the next few months,” Rodriguez said.

Some neighbors are also calling on each other.

Claire Karr Luvia Montoya grew up across from the MPS South Stadium. She said this year, it's been crazy to see police at every football game.

“There needs to be a lot more community involvement, with leaders, with police. There needs to be more conversation,” Montoya said.

TMJ4 reached out to MPS Sunday to ask if South Stadium has metal detectors or security during extracurricular activities like flag football. A spokesperson for the district said they would look into the question Monday.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

